Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $156.66 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,074 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $156,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 75,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,817. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

