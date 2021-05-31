Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TREX opened at $97.41 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

