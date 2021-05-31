Swiss National Bank Buys 2,800 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of The Toro worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $111.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The Toro’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

