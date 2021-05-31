Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.89%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

