Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

SWCH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,057. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

