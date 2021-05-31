Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 5.64% of Silicom worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Silicom by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 594,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

SILC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,835. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

