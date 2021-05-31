Systematic Financial Management LP Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,089,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 532,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.87. 1,710,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

