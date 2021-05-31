Systematic Financial Management LP Has $27.26 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Piper Sandler Companies accounts for 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,636,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

PIPR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.46. 31,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,833. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

