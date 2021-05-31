Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 1,015 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.41% of American Woodmark worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

