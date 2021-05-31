Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 9.08% of KVH Industries worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. Analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $138,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $50,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,110 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,497 shares of company stock worth $3,095,471. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.