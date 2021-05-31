Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 870 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TATE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 724.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

