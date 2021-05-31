TD Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 575.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.