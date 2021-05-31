TD Capital Management LLC Has $30.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

