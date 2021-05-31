TD Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after buying an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 244,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

