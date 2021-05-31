Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 619.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 172,735 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.