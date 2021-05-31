Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

