Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $454,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,453.12 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,587.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

