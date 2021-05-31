TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 68.2% in May

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the April 29th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Monday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
