TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 68.2% in May

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the April 29th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Monday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

