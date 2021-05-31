Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Shares Down 3.7%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.75 and last traded at $99.75. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.59.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

About Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

