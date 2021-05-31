The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lessened by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate stock opened at $136.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.