The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.28.

NYSE BNS opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

