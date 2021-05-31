The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the April 29th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.