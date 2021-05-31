The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 27,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 202.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.8% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.91. 3,197,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.42. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.