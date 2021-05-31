The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,082. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

