The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,136 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.51.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

