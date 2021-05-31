The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.38% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

NSTB stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.