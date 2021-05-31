The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,400 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

HTHT opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

