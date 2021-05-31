The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 575 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,121,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $253.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $141.04 and a 12 month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

