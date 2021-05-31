The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.82). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

MCS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. 372,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,924. The firm has a market cap of $662.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873 over the last 90 days. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

