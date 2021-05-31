The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $164.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.