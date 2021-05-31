The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Mosaic to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

MOS opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

