The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 16,541 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,304 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.