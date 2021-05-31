The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 114,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 82,605 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 104,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.