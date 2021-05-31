The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 699.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

