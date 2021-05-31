The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,781 shares of company stock valued at $94,244,526. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

