The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.41 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

