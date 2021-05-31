The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. The Toro reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,863. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The Toro has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

