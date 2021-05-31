Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TLYS opened at $13.66 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of -273.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

