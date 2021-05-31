Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (TCYMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.96 on July 26th

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.9557 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.
Shares of TCYMY opened at $36.87 on Monday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
