Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (TCYMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.96 on July 26th

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.9557 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TCYMY opened at $36.87 on Monday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

