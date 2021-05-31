Tokenomy (TEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $694,972.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $694,972.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

