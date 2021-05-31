Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.30. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $181.70. The company had a trading volume of 809,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

