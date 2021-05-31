Travala.com Price Reaches $2.93 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00007778 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $145.79 million and $3.39 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00192189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00986855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033741 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,695,253 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

