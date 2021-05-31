Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TPRKY stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

