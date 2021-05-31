Tribe Price Hits $0.91 (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Tribe has a total market cap of $225.44 million and $12.90 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.23 or 0.01026983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.26 or 0.09582896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

