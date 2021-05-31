Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Increased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 710.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,296 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 276,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,920. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.