Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$12.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

TSE:CVE opened at C$9.81 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The company has a market cap of C$19.79 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

