Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Five Below by 192.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $184.12. 18,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

