Tygh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Canada Goose worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $7,330,000. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 68,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $50.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

