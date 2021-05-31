Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.01. 43,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,823. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

