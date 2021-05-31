Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $57,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,592. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

